Rimmed Steel Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rimmed Steel refers to steel that does not deoxidize well during steel making. In steelmaking, oxygen is used to remove excess carbon, and excess oxygen will form a variety of oxides into inclusions, which must be deoxidized. The deoxidation of boiling steel is only weakening the deoxidizer. For example, manganese ferrite can form manganese oxide and form iron oxide. However, when the iron oxide is poured into the steel ingot, carbon monoxide and iron are formed with the carbon in the steel. At this time, the carbon monoxide gas escapes from the steel ingot to make it boil, so it is called boiling steel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rimmed Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global Rimmed Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rimmed Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Rimmed Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rimmed Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
08F Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rimmed Steel include China Baowu Steel Group, Tianjin Iron & Steel, Ansteel, Linyuan Iron & Steel, Shagang Group, Benxi Iron & Steel, Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rimmed Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rimmed Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rimmed Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
08F
Dc01
Other
Global Rimmed Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rimmed Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machine Manufacture
Electric Appliance
Other
Global Rimmed Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rimmed Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rimmed Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rimmed Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rimmed Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Rimmed Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
China Baowu Steel Group
Tianjin Iron & Steel
Ansteel
Linyuan Iron & Steel
Shagang Group
Benxi Iron & Steel
Arcelor Mittal
Nippon Steel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rimmed Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rimmed Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rimmed Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rimmed Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rimmed Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rimmed Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rimmed Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rimmed Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rimmed Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rimmed Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rimmed Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rimmed Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rimmed Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rimmed Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rimmed Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rimmed Steel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rimmed Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 08F
4.1.3 Dc01
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type –
