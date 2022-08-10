Ceramic Scintillators Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Scintillators are materials that emit light when they come into contact with radiation such as X-rays and gamma rays. Ceramic type scintillators are used for purposes such as CT scanners, security devices and non-destructive testing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Scintillators in global, including the following market information:
Global Ceramic Scintillators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ceramic Scintillators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqdm)
Global top five Ceramic Scintillators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ceramic Scintillators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Ceramic Scintillators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ceramic Scintillators include Hitachi Metals, Saint-Gobain, Hamamatsu, Toshiba Materials, Nuvia, Radiation Monitoring Devices, EPIC Crystal, Beijing Opto-Electronics and Rexon Components, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ceramic Scintillators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ceramic Scintillators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqdm)
Global Ceramic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Ceramic Scintillators
Transparent Ceramic Scintillators
Global Ceramic Scintillators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqdm)
Global Ceramic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Radiation Detection
Medical Imaging
Others
Global Ceramic Scintillators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqdm)
Global Ceramic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ceramic Scintillators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ceramic Scintillators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ceramic Scintillators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqdm)
Key companies Ceramic Scintillators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi Metals
Saint-Gobain
Hamamatsu
Toshiba Materials
Nuvia
Radiation Monitoring Devices
EPIC Crystal
Beijing Opto-Electronics
Rexon Components
Crytur
DJ-Laser
Beijing Scitlion Technology
Hefei Crystal & Photoelectric
Zecotek Photonics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceramic Scintillators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceramic Scintillators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceramic Scintillators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceramic Scintillators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ceramic Scintillators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ceramic Scintillators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceramic Scintillators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceramic Scintillators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceramic Scintillators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceramic Scintillators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceramic Scintillators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Scintillators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramic Scintillators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Scintillators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceramic Scintillators Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Scintillators Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
