Edge Protectors Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Edge protectors are designed to protect, stabilise and reinforce palletised loads during transit and storage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edge Protectors in global, including the following market information:
Global Edge Protectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edge Protectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)
Global top five Edge Protectors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edge Protectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Angular type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edge Protectors include Smurfit Kappa, Packaging Corporation of America, Sonoco Products Company, Rengo Co., Ltd., N.A.L. Company, Inc., Primapack SAE., Konfida., Cascades Inc. and Litco International, Inc.., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Edge Protectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edge Protectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Edge Protectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Angular type
Round type
Global Edge Protectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Edge Protectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Logistics & Transportation
Warehousing
Manufacturing
Global Edge Protectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Edge Protectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Edge Protectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Edge Protectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Edge Protectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)
Key companies Edge Protectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Smurfit Kappa
Packaging Corporation of America
Sonoco Products Company
Rengo Co., Ltd.
N.A.L. Company, Inc.
Primapack SAE.
Konfida.
Cascades Inc.
Litco International, Inc..
Kunert Gruppe
Raja S.A.
Pratt Industries, Inc.
Eltete Oy
Napco National
Pacfort Packaging Industries
Cordstrap B.V.
VPK Packaging Group NV
Signode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings)
Romiley Board Mill
Tubembal – Paper Processing And Packaging Trade, S.A.
Bharath Paper Conversions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Edge Protectors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Edge Protectors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Edge Protectors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Edge Protectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Edge Protectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Edge Protectors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Edge Protectors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Edge Protectors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Edge Protectors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Edge Protectors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Edge Protectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edge Protectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Edge Protectors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edge Protectors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edge Protectors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edge Protectors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Edge Protectors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Angular type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/