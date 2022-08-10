Spiral Wound Membranes Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Spiral wound membranes are tightly packed filter media where a permeable membrane is wrapped around a center core in a spiral fashion similar to a roll of fabric. The permeable membrane is sealed at the edges and is gapped with a spacer material that allows flow of the liquid that is to be filtered.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spiral Wound Membranes in global, including the following market information:
Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Spiral Wound Membranes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spiral Wound Membranes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reverse Osmosis (RO) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spiral Wound Membranes include SUEZ, BASF, LG Chem, Alfa Laval, DowDuPont, TORAY, Pall Corporation, Hydranautics (Nitto) and Koch Membrane Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spiral Wound Membranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reverse Osmosis (RO)
Nanofiltration (NF)
Ultrafiltration (UF)
Microfiltration (MF)
Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Chemical & Petrochemical
Others
Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spiral Wound Membranes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spiral Wound Membranes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spiral Wound Membranes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Spiral Wound Membranes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SUEZ
BASF
LG Chem
Alfa Laval
DowDuPont
TORAY
Pall Corporation
Hydranautics (Nitto)
Koch Membrane Systems
Synder Filtration
GEA Group
Membranium
Pentair
Membrane Solutions
Lanxess
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spiral Wound Membranes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spiral Wound Membranes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spiral Wound Membranes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spiral Wound Membranes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spiral Wound Membranes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spiral Wound Membranes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spiral Wound Membranes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spiral Wound Membranes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spiral Wound Membranes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spiral Wound Membranes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spiral Wound Membranes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spiral Wound Membranes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spiral Wound Membranes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spiral Wound Membranes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spiral Wound Membranes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
