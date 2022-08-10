NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas in Global, including the following market information:
Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electromagnetic Testing (ET) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas include Applus+, SGS, Zetec, U.S. Inspection & NDT, LLC, Amerapex, NDT Global Inc, Advantage NDT Supplies Ltd, TesTex NDT India Pvt Ltd and Morgan Ward, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market, by Detection Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Detection Technology, 2021 (%)
Electromagnetic Testing (ET)
Laser Test Method (LM)
Radiographic Testing (RT)
Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petroleum Industry
Natural Gas Industry
Others
Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Applus+
SGS
Zetec
U.S. Inspection & NDT, LLC
Amerapex
NDT Global Inc
Advantage NDT Supplies Ltd
TesTex NDT India Pvt Ltd
Morgan Ward
Nikham Offshore
BNN Oil and Gas Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Detection Technology
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NDT Inspection Services for Oil and Gas Players in Global Market
