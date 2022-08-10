Pumped Storage Power System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pumped Storage Power System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pumped Storage Power System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pumped Storage Power System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Large Energy Storage System (Greater Than 30MW) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pumped Storage Power System include Voith, Merus, Drax Group, GE Renewable Energy, Siemens, Duke Energy, Black & Veatch, Ludington and Enel Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pumped Storage Power System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pumped Storage Power System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pumped Storage Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Large Energy Storage System (Greater Than 30MW)
Small Energy Storage System (100kw-30Mw)
Micro Energy Storage System (Less Than 100KW)
Global Pumped Storage Power System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pumped Storage Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Storage
Power Generation
Global Pumped Storage Power System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pumped Storage Power System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pumped Storage Power System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pumped Storage Power System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Voith
Merus
Drax Group
GE Renewable Energy
Siemens
Duke Energy
Black & Veatch
Ludington
Enel Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pumped Storage Power System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pumped Storage Power System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pumped Storage Power System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pumped Storage Power System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pumped Storage Power System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pumped Storage Power System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pumped Storage Power System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pumped Storage Power System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pumped Storage Power System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pumped Storage Power System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumped Storage Power System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pumped Storage Power System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumped Storage Power Sys
