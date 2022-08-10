Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Off-Grid Solar Energy System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Off-Grid Solar Energy System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Partial Off-grid Solar Energy System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Off-Grid Solar Energy System include ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, SunPower Corporation, Trina Solar Ltd, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd, JA Solar Holding and Sharp Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Off-Grid Solar Energy System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Partial Off-grid Solar Energy System
Completely Off-grid Solar Energy System
Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Off-Grid Solar Energy System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Off-Grid Solar Energy System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB Ltd
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
Canadian Solar Inc.
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd
SunPower Corporation
Trina Solar Ltd
LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd
JA Solar Holding
Sharp Corporation
Tesla Inc.
BACKWOODS SOLAR ELECTRIC SYSTEMS
EnerSys Company
AltE Store
Off-Grid Energy Australia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Off-Grid Solar Energy System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Off-Grid Solar Energy System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Off-Grid Solar Energy System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Off-Grid Solar Energy System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Off-Grid Solar Energy System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Off-Grid Solar Energy System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Off-Grid Sol
