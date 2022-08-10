Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating in global, including the following market information:

The global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Component Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating include AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Henkel, Valspar, Jotun, RPM International, Nippon Paint and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

