Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon markets exist under both?mandatory (compliance) schemes?and?voluntary programs. Compliance markets are created and regulated by mandatory national, regional, or international carbon reduction regimes. Voluntary markets function outside of compliance markets and enable companies and individuals to purchase carbon offsets on a voluntary basis with no intended use for compliance purposes.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Forestry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset include South Pole Group, Aera Group, Terrapass, Green Mountain Energy, Schneider, EcoAct, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy and Carbon Credit Capital, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Forestry
Renewable Energy
Landfill Methane Projects
Others
Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Enterprise
Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
South Pole Group
Aera Group
Terrapass
Green Mountain Energy
Schneider
EcoAct
3Degrees
NativeEnergy
Carbon Credit Capital
GreenTrees
Allcot Group
Forest Carbon
Bioassets
CBEEX
Biof?lica
WayCarbon
Guangzhou Greenstone
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
