Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon markets exist under both?mandatory (compliance) schemes?and?voluntary programs. Compliance markets are created and regulated by mandatory national, regional, or international carbon reduction regimes. Voluntary markets function outside of compliance markets and enable companies and individuals to purchase carbon offsets on a voluntary basis with no intended use for compliance purposes.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-matory-voluntary-carbon-offset-forecast-2022-2028-349

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Forestry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset include South Pole Group, Aera Group, Terrapass, Green Mountain Energy, Schneider, EcoAct, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy and Carbon Credit Capital, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Forestry

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Enterprise

Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Terrapass

Green Mountain Energy

Schneider

EcoAct

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

Carbon Credit Capital

GreenTrees

Allcot Group

Forest Carbon

Bioassets

CBEEX

Biof?lica

WayCarbon

Guangzhou Greenstone

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-matory-voluntary-carbon-offset-forecast-2022-2028-349

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-matory-voluntary-carbon-offset-forecast-2022-2028-349

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Mandatory and Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Research Report 2022

