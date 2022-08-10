Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Traveling wave fault location refers to the method of locating a fault or disturbance on an overhead or underground cable that is used to transmit power across an electrical network
The travelling wave fault locator (TWFL) works on the principle of capturing the step wave generated on a fault, propagating in both directions from the fault point, and measuring its arrival time at both ends of the transmission line.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) in global, including the following market information:
Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-Ended Travelling Wave Fault Locator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) include Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, GE Grid Solutions, Qualitrol (Fortive), Altanova-Group (Doble), Kehui Power Automation, sunshine power science& technology, Xiangneng Smart Electrical Equipment, Shandong University Electric Power Technology and Da He Electric Power Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-Ended Travelling Wave Fault Locator
Double-Ended Travelling Wave Fault Locator
Wide Area Travelling Wave Fault Locator
Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Overhead Transmission Line
Underground Cable
Underwater Cable
Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
GE Grid Solutions
Qualitrol (Fortive)
Altanova-Group (Doble)
Kehui Power Automation
sunshine power science& technology
Xiangneng Smart Electrical Equipment
Shandong University Electric Power Technology
Da He Electric Power Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travelling Wave Fault Locator (TWFL) Players in Globa
