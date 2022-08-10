Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The power system time synchronization uses the positioning system clock to perform unified time synchronization on the computer monitoring system, measurement and control device, line microcomputer protection device, fault recording device, and electric energy billing system of the power plant and substation, so as to realize the clock of the entire power plant and substation totally unified.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System in global, including the following market information:
Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GPS Time Synchronization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System include Grid Solutions (GE), Meinberg, MOBATIME, Nari Technology, Kehui Power Automation, Da He Electric Power Technology, Dongfang Electronics, Integrated Electronic Systems Lab and Zhong Yuan Hua Dian Science & Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
GPS Time Synchronization
Beidou Time Synchronization
Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Substation
Power Station
Others
Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Grid Solutions (GE)
Meinberg
MOBATIME
Nari Technology
Kehui Power Automation
Da He Electric Power Technology
Dongfang Electronics
Integrated Electronic Systems Lab
Zhong Yuan Hua Dian Science & Technology
RUICHENG ELECTRIC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Glo
