Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The power system time synchronization uses the positioning system clock to perform unified time synchronization on the computer monitoring system, measurement and control device, line microcomputer protection device, fault recording device, and electric energy billing system of the power plant and substation, so as to realize the clock of the entire power plant and substation totally unified.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System in global, including the following market information:

Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GPS Time Synchronization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System include Grid Solutions (GE), Meinberg, MOBATIME, Nari Technology, Kehui Power Automation, Da He Electric Power Technology, Dongfang Electronics, Integrated Electronic Systems Lab and Zhong Yuan Hua Dian Science & Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GPS Time Synchronization

Beidou Time Synchronization

Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Substation

Power Station

Others

Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grid Solutions (GE)

Meinberg

MOBATIME

Nari Technology

Kehui Power Automation

Da He Electric Power Technology

Dongfang Electronics

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab

Zhong Yuan Hua Dian Science & Technology

RUICHENG ELECTRIC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Time Synchronization in the Electric Power System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Glo

