Superconducting Current Limiters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
As an effective short-circuit current limiting device, the superconducting current limiter can quickly limit the short-circuit current to an acceptable level when a short-circuit fault occurs, thereby avoiding the safe and stable operation of the power grid and electrical equipment due to the large short-circuit current in the power grid It constitutes a major hazard, can greatly improve the stability of the power grid, and improve the reliability and safety of power supply.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Superconducting Current Limiters in global, including the following market information:
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Superconducting Current Limiters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Superconducting Current Limiters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DC Superconducting Current Limiters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Superconducting Current Limiters include Siemens, Nexans, ABB, Toshiba, AMSC, Zenergy Power, Northern Powergrid, Superpower (Furukawa) and Applied Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Superconducting Current Limiters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DC Superconducting Current Limiters
AC Superconducting Current Limiters
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Station
Substation
Others
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Superconducting Current Limiters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Superconducting Current Limiters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Superconducting Current Limiters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Superconducting Current Limiters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Nexans
ABB
Toshiba
AMSC
Zenergy Power
Northern Powergrid
Superpower (Furukawa)
Applied Materials
Bruker
Schneider
Tianjin Benefo Tejing Electric
Shanghai Superconducting Technology
ZTT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Superconducting Current Limiters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Superconducting Current Limiters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Superconducting Current Limiters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Superconducting Current Limiters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Superconducting Current Limiters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Superconducting Current Limiters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Superconducting Current Limiters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Superconducting Current Limiters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Superconducting Current Limiters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Superconducting Current Limiters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Superconducting Current Limiters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superconducting Current Limiters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Supercondu
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Superconducting Fault Current Limiters (SFCL) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Superconducting Current Limiters Market Research Report 2022
Superconducting Fault Current Limiters (SFCL) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and Japan Superconducting Fault Current Limiters (SFCL) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027