Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low-voltage electrical cabinets are used for centralized control and capacitance compensation in power, distribution and motors in power generation and power supply systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets in global, including the following market information:

Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets include Lutron, Lafer, E-Abel, SPECENERGO, Kyle Switch and Plates, ABB, Schneider Electric, Queensland Urban Utilities and Shangdong Wanhai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel

Plastic

Others

Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy and Power industrial

Petrochemical Industrial

Metallurgical industrial

Others

Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lutron

Lafer

E-Abel

SPECENERGO

Kyle Switch and Plates

ABB

Schneider Electric

Queensland Urban Utilities

Shangdong Wanhai

Yanhuang Cabinet Rack

Tong Yu Heng Into Automation Engineering

Wankong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Voltage (LV) Electrical Cabinets Players in Globa

