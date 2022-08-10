High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-voltage electrical cabinets have the function of receiving and distributing electric energy in actual use, and implementing functions such as control, protection and detection of circuits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets in global, including the following market information:

Global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets include TMV Control System, Thorne & Derrick, Enclosure Company, Abtech, Grimco, BreatheSafe, nVent HOFFMAN, Schneider Electric and Honle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel

Plastic

Others

Global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Industrial

Others

Global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Voltage (HV) Electrical Cabinets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TMV Control System

Thorne & Derrick

Enclosure Company

Abtech

Grimco

BreatheSafe

nVent HOFFMAN

Schneider Electric

Honle

Yanhuang Cabinet Rack

Shangdong Wanhai

Zhongkong Guijia

Wankong

