Mineral Insulated Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mineral insulated cable is manufactured from completely inorganic material. The copper sheath and conductors, insulated with magnesium oxide ensure that the cable is able to withstand the effects of fire and is fully usable afterward. The mineral insulated cable system provides a simple solution to many difficult wiring problems and makes for a dependable and permanent installation for virtually all types of electrical circuits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Insulated Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Mineral Insulated Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mineral Insulated Cable market was valued at 1822.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3701.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Insulated Power Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mineral Insulated Cable include NVent, Okazaki Manufacturing, Jiusheng (TEC) Electric, KME, Yuancheng Cable, ISOMIL, Baosheng Group, MICC Group and Emerson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mineral Insulated Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Insulated Power Cable

Mineral Insulated Heating Cable

Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buildings

Industrial

Others

Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mineral Insulated Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mineral Insulated Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mineral Insulated Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Mineral Insulated Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NVent

Okazaki Manufacturing

Jiusheng (TEC) Electric

KME

Yuancheng Cable

ISOMIL

Baosheng Group

MICC Group

Emerson

Uncomtech

Far East Cable

Jiangsu Shangshang Cable

Wuxi Jiangnan Cable

Wanma Cable

Wrexham Mineral Cables

Thermon

Watlow

Chromalox

Trasor

Temptek Technologies

