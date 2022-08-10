Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The C-GIS adopts low-pressure SF6 gas, N2 gas or mixed gas as the insulating medium of the switchgear.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) include Mitsubishi Electric, ENTEC, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, K-ELECTRIC, Fuji Electric, TAKAOKA TOKO, Nissin Electric, WOONYOUNG CO and Hitachi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Voltage

Ultra High Voltage

Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy and Power industrial

Petrochemical Industrial

Metallurgical industrial

Others

Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Electric

ENTEC

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

K-ELECTRIC

Fuji Electric

TAKAOKA TOKO

Nissin Electric

WOONYOUNG CO

Hitachi

Toshiba

Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Mfg

Murge

Guangzhou BYE

Shangjiu Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgears (C-GIS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

