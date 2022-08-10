Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

At present, there are three main paths for global hydrogen storage: high-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage, low-temperature liquid hydrogen storage, and solid-state hydrogen storage (physical adsorption and chemical hydride). High-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage technology, low-temperature liquid hydrogen storage technology, solid hydrogen storage technology and organic liquid hydrogen storage technology are the four common hydrogen storage technologies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology market was valued at 1203.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4230.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compressed Gas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology include Iljin Hysolus, Iwatani, The Japan Steel Works, Chart Industries, Toyota, Gardner Cryogenics, Faurecia, Hexagon Composites and CLD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compressed Gas

Cold Compressed Liquid Hydrogen

Solid Compound Hydrogen Storage and Distribution

Organic Liquid Hydrogen Storage and Distribution

Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

New Energy Automobile

Aerospace

Chemical

Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Iljin Hysolus

Iwatani

The Japan Steel Works

Chart Industries

Toyota

Gardner Cryogenics

Faurecia

Hexagon Composites

CLD

Faber Industrie

Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment

Kawasaki

PRAGMA INDUSTRIES

Whole Win (Beijing) Materials Sci. & Tech

Hydrogenious Technologies

Chiyoda Corporation

Hynertech Co Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogen Storage and Distribut

