Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
At present, there are three main paths for global hydrogen storage: high-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage, low-temperature liquid hydrogen storage, and solid-state hydrogen storage (physical adsorption and chemical hydride). High-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage technology, low-temperature liquid hydrogen storage technology, solid hydrogen storage technology and organic liquid hydrogen storage technology are the four common hydrogen storage technologies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology market was valued at 1203.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4230.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compressed Gas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology include Iljin Hysolus, Iwatani, The Japan Steel Works, Chart Industries, Toyota, Gardner Cryogenics, Faurecia, Hexagon Composites and CLD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Compressed Gas
Cold Compressed Liquid Hydrogen
Solid Compound Hydrogen Storage and Distribution
Organic Liquid Hydrogen Storage and Distribution
Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
New Energy Automobile
Aerospace
Chemical
Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Iljin Hysolus
Iwatani
The Japan Steel Works
Chart Industries
Toyota
Gardner Cryogenics
Faurecia
Hexagon Composites
CLD
Faber Industrie
Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment
Kawasaki
PRAGMA INDUSTRIES
Whole Win (Beijing) Materials Sci. & Tech
Hydrogenious Technologies
Chiyoda Corporation
Hynertech Co Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Technology Product Type
