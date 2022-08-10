Fluorescent Wall Lights Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Fluorescent Wall Light is a type of light fixture that is fixed to a wall and used fluorecent as the light resource. The light is usually, but not always, directed upwards and outwards, rather than down.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorescent Wall Lights in global, including the following market information:
Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fluorescent Wall Lights companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fluorescent Wall Lights market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
8W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluorescent Wall Lights include SANSHIN ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Besa Lighting, BOVER Barcelona, Brokis, BUZZI & BUZZI, Crenshaw, DELTA LIGHT, ELK Group International (EGI) and Foscarini, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluorescent Wall Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
8W
10W
15W
20W
Others
Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor Lighting
Outdoor Lighting
Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fluorescent Wall Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fluorescent Wall Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fluorescent Wall Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fluorescent Wall Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SANSHIN ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Besa Lighting
BOVER Barcelona
Brokis
BUZZI & BUZZI
Crenshaw
DELTA LIGHT
ELK Group International (EGI)
Foscarini
GriplockSystems
Brillamenti
Hinkley Lighting
iGuzzini
KARMAN
Kevin Reilly Collection
Kichler Lighting
KRONEMAG MILLENIUM srl
Kuzco Lighting
L&L Luce&Light
LECCOR
LIGMAN Lighting Company Limited
LINEA LIGHT GROUP
Louis Poulsen
Marset
Martinelli Luce Spa
Maxim Lighting
METALARTE
MORELLI S.A.S.
NEWGARDEN SPAIN
Original BTC
ORSTEEL Light
Platek s.r.l.
Pujol Iluminacion
PureEdge Lighting
Royal Botania
Santa & Cole
Targetti Sankey S.p.a.
Top Light GmbH & Co. KG
VIBIA LIGHTING
WAC Limited
Whitfield Lighting
Artemide
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluorescent Wall Lights Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluorescent Wall Lights Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluorescent Wall Lights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorescent Wall Lights Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorescent Wall Lights Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorescent Wall Lights Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorescent Wall Lights Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorescent Wall Lights Companies
4 Sights by Product
