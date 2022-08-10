Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Logging and Bottomhole Survey in Global, including the following market information:
Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Logging and Bottomhole Survey market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Intervention Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Logging and Bottomhole Survey include Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford, NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Superior Energy Services, Archer, Expro Group and Basic Energy Services and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Logging and Bottomhole Survey companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Light Intervention
Medium Intervention
Heavy Intervention
Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Energy
Agriculture
Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Logging and Bottomhole Survey revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Logging and Bottomhole Survey revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Baker Hughes Company
Weatherford
NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Superior Energy Services
Archer
Expro Group
Basic Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services
