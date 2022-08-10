Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tailings storage facilities are reservoirs that store mine?tailings, which is waste material discharged from an ore processing plant or coal preparation plant.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Stacking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) include BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta, China Shenhua Energy., MMC Norilsk Nickel and Teck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Stacking
Underground Storage
Others
Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal Mineral
Non-Metallic Mineral
Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BHP Group
Rio Tinto
Vale
Glencore
Anglo American
Antofagasta
China Shenhua Energy.
MMC Norilsk Nickel
Teck
Cleanaway Waste Management
Newmont Corporation
Tetra Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027