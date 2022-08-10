Commercial Building Automation Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Commercial building automation is the centralized control system which regulates operations like air conditioning, lightning, heating, ventilation, and various other systems of buildings with the help of building automation technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Building Automation Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Building Automation Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Building Automation Products include Siemens, Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Johnson Controls, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Building Automation Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Product Type
Facility Management Systems
Security and Access Control Systems
Fire Protection Systems
BAS Services
Building Energy Management Software
Others
by deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
by Technology
Wired Technologies
Wireless Technologies
Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
Office Buildings
Retail and Public Assembly Buildings
Airports
Others
Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Building Automation Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Building Automation Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Emerson Electric Co.
ABB
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Hubbell Incorporated.
Honeywell International Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Johnson Controls
Ingersoll-Rand plc
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(HARMAN International)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Building Automation Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Building Automation Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Building Automation Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Building Automation Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Building Automation Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Building Automation Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Commercial Building Automation Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Building Automation Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1
