Commercial Building Automation Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Commercial building automation is the centralized control system which regulates operations like air conditioning, lightning, heating, ventilation, and various other systems of buildings with the help of building automation technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Building Automation Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Building Automation Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Building Automation Products include Siemens, Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Johnson Controls, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Building Automation Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Product Type

Facility Management Systems

Security and Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

BAS Services

Building Energy Management Software

Others

by deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

by Technology

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Airports

Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Building Automation Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Building Automation Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated.

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson Controls

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(HARMAN International)

