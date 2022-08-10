Metal Plating Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Plating in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Plating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Plating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Metal Plating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Plating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electroplating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Plating include Pioneer Metal Finishing, Anoplate, Lincoln Industries, CECO Environmental, Arlington Plating, Incertec, SPC, Coastline Metal Finishing and Dixie Industrial Finishing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Plating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Plating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Plating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electroplating

Electroless Plating

Global Metal Plating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Plating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aircraft Components

Machine Components

Medical Instruments

Automotive Components

Others

Global Metal Plating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Plating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Plating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Plating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Plating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Metal Plating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pioneer Metal Finishing

Anoplate

Lincoln Industries

CECO Environmental

Arlington Plating

Incertec

SPC

Coastline Metal Finishing

Dixie Industrial Finishing

American Plating

H&W Global Industries

Ctech Metal Finishing

Nassau Chromium Plating

Table of content

