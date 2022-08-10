Uncategorized

4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The major application of 4-methyl-2-pentanone is as a solvent for vinyl, epoxy, and acrylic resins, for natural resins, and for nitrocellulose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Above 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone include Shell, Dongsung Chemical, MicroCare, Kanto Kagaku and Credit Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Above 98%

Purity Above 99%

Others

Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Cleaner

Others

Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

Dongsung Chemical

MicroCare

Kanto Kagaku

Credit Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Methyl-2-Pentanone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob

