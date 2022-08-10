Implant Functional Coating Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Functional medical implant coating is a kind of interface material applied to the surface of various implanted and interventional medical devices to give them excellent functionality or biocompatibility. many kinds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Implant Functional Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Implant Functional Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Implant Functional Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Implant Functional Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Implant Functional Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrophilic Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Implant Functional Coating include DSM Biomedical, Surmodics, Biocoat, Coatings2Go, Hydromer, Harland Medical Systems, AST Products, Surface Solutions Group and ISurTec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Implant Functional Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Implant Functional Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Implant Functional Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrophilic Coating
Super Hydrophilic Coating
Drug-loaded Coating
Anticoagulant Coating
Antimicrobial Coating
Other
Global Implant Functional Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Implant Functional Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Catheter
Stent Delivery System
Guide Wire
Other
Global Implant Functional Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Implant Functional Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Implant Functional Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Implant Functional Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Implant Functional Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Implant Functional Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DSM Biomedical
Surmodics
Biocoat
Coatings2Go
Hydromer
Harland Medical Systems
AST Products
Surface Solutions Group
ISurTec
AdvanSource Biomaterials
Teleflex
Argon Medical
Medichem
Covalon Technologies
JMedtech
Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Implant Functional Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Implant Functional Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Implant Functional Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Implant Functional Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Implant Functional Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Implant Functional Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Implant Functional Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Implant Functional Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Implant Functional Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Implant Functional Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Implant Functional Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Implant Functional Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Implant Functional Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Implant Functional Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Implant Functional Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Implant F
