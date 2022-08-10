Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market
Pediatric Nasal cannulae, commonly referred to as oxygen cannulas, are medical devices used to deliver supplemental oxygen to a pediatric that needs oxygen therapy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Nasal Cannulae in global, including the following market information:
Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pediatric Nasal Cannulae companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Flow Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Nasal Cannulae include Allied Healthcare, Ameco Technology, Besmed Health, GaleMed Corporation, Neotech Products, Roscoe Medical, SunMed, Sturdy Industrial and Sunset Healthcare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pediatric Nasal Cannulae manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Flow
Low Flow
Medium Flow
Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pediatric Nasal Cannulae revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pediatric Nasal Cannulae revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pediatric Nasal Cannulae sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pediatric Nasal Cannulae sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allied Healthcare
Ameco Technology
Besmed Health
GaleMed Corporation
Neotech Products
Roscoe Medical
SunMed
Sturdy Industrial
Sunset Healthcare
Westmed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Nasal Cannulae Companies
4 S
