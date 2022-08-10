Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium-Ion Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid include ABB, LG Chem, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, AEG Power Solutions, General Electric, Hitachi and Siemens AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium-Ion Batteries
Sodium?Sulfur Batteries
Flow Batteries
Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries
Others
Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-Residential
Utilities
Others
Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
LG Chem
NEC
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
AEG Power Solutions
General Electric
Hitachi
Siemens AG
The Aes Corporation
Alevo Group
Exergonix
Corvus Energy
East Penn Manufacturing
Enerdel
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group
NGK Insulators
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
Trinabess
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Energy Storage System for Power Gr
