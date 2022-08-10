PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market
A balloon catheter is a type of “soft” catheter with an inflatable “balloon” at its tip which is used during a catheterization procedure to enlarge a narrow opening or passage within the body. The deflated balloon catheter is positioned, then inflated to perform the necessary procedure, and deflated again in order to be removed. The PTCA balloon catheter is inflated inside the narrowed part of the blood vessel to open up the blood vessel from the inside.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters in global, including the following market information:
Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters companies in 2021 (%)
The global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi Compliant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters include Boston Scientific, Abbott, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Asahi Intecc, Terumo, MicroPort, Lepu Medical and Biosensors International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi Compliant
Non Compliant
Compliant
Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boston Scientific
Abbott
Medtronic
Cardinal Health
Asahi Intecc
Terumo
MicroPort
Lepu Medical
Biosensors International
Bluesail
Philips
Yinyi
Wellinq
Teleflex
Sinomed
