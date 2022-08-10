A balloon catheter is a type of “soft” catheter with an inflatable “balloon” at its tip which is used during a catheterization procedure to enlarge a narrow opening or passage within the body. The deflated balloon catheter is positioned, then inflated to perform the necessary procedure, and deflated again in order to be removed. The PTCA balloon catheter is inflated inside the narrowed part of the blood vessel to open up the blood vessel from the inside.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters in global, including the following market information:

Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters companies in 2021 (%)

The global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi Compliant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters include Boston Scientific, Abbott, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Asahi Intecc, Terumo, MicroPort, Lepu Medical and Biosensors International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi Compliant

Non Compliant

Compliant

Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Medtronic

Cardinal Health

Asahi Intecc

Terumo

MicroPort

Lepu Medical

Biosensors International

Bluesail

Philips

Yinyi

Wellinq

Teleflex

Sinomed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTCA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

