Industrial Refractory Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Refractory Materials market was valued at 408.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 °F (811 K; 538 °C)”.Steel and non-ferrous metals, glass, cement and energy such as electricity and gases are important factors necessary to support economic activities and social life. Manufacturer plays a key role as these cannot be produced without advanced refractories and related facilities. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial Refractory Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Industrial Refractory Materials is estimated to be 50503.4 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

