Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Market Insights Forecast to 2028

Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

JNJ-0808

Neu-2000

NP-10679

NP-11948

Radiprodil

Others

Segment by Application

Acute Ischemic Stroke

Autism

Brain Ischemia

Burns

Others

By Company

BioCrea GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cerecor Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Luc Therapeutics, Inc.

NeurOp, Inc

Novartis AG

UCB S.A.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 JNJ-0808

1.2.3 Neu-2000

1.2.4 NP-10679

1.2.5 NP-11948

1.2.6 Radiprodil

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Acute Ischemic Stroke

1.3.3 Autism

1.3.4 Brain Ischemia

1.3.5 Burns

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Glutamate Receptor Ionotropic NMDA 2B Revenue by Region (2023-

