Andalusite Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Andalusite market was valued at 157.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Andalusite is an aluminum nesosilicate mineral which belongs to sillimanite family and is generally found in metamorphic rocks. It is a polymorph of two minerals including sillimanite and kyanite. Being polymorphic in nature, it has a chemical composition which is similar to sillimanite and kyanite with dissimilar physical structure.Asia Pacific is expected to be the one of the largest andalusite market owing to the growing demand for refractoriesinthe region, particularly in emerging economies including India and China. At present, China is the key producer and consumer of refractories, primarilyfueled by the presence of a robust steel industry. Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Russia are potential andalusite markets which are expected to grow and sustain over the next seven years. Latin America is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for andalusite-based cement refractories on account infrastructure development in the region. Europe and North America are likely to be the moderate players in the consumption of refractories over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Andalusite Resources

Andalucita S.A

Imerys

Shandong Wulian

Anglovaal Minerals S.A.

Hooggenoeg Andalusite Pty

By Types:

Gray

Yellow

Pink

Green

Violet

By Applications:

Glass Industries

Aluminum Industries

Cement Industries

Steel Industries

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Andalusite Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Andalusite Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Gray

1.4.3 Yellow

1.4.4 Pink

1.4.5 Green

1.4.6 Violet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Andalusite Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Glass Industries

1.5.3 Aluminum Industries

1.5.4 Cement Industries

1.5.5 Steel Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Andalusite Market

1.8.1 Global Andalusite Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Andalusite Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Andalusite Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Andalusite Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Andalusite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Andalusite Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Andalusite Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Andalusite Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Andalusite S

