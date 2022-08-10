Synthetic Graphite Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Synthetic Graphite market was valued at 8168.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured by the high temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials. The types of amorphous carbon used as precursors to graphite are many, and can be derived from petroleum, coal, or natural and synthetic organic materials. In some cases graphite can even be manufactured by the direct precipitation of graphitic carbon from pyrolysis of a carbonaceous gas such as acetylene (pyrolytic graphite). One important commonality between all graphite precursors is that they must contain carbon. Graphite is carbon, a specific form of carbon, so it can only be derived from other carbon containing substances. Although synthetic graphite can be manufactured from any number of precursor materials, the primary material used to manufacture it in the United States is petroleum coke. As noted above only certain types of carbonaceous feeds are suitable for graphite production. Therefore the petroleum coke used for the synthetic graphite industry must be carefully specified to assure it is of the type that will ultimately result in high quality graphitic carbon. The global sales of Synthetic Graphite declines to 1191 K MT in 2016 from 1211 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than -0.42%. In 2016, the global Synthetic Graphite market is led by China, capturing about 31% of global Synthetic Graphite production. USA is the second-largest country market with about 16% global Share. Japan is followed by 15% while Europe and India take about 12% respectively in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Graphite Electrodes

Carbon Fibers

Specialty Graphite

Graphite Granular & Powder

By Applications:

Iron and Steel Industry

Battery Industry

Aluminum Industry

Industrial Components

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Synthetic Graphite Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Graphite Electrodes

1.4.3 Carbon Fibers

1.4.4 Specialty Graphite

1.4.5 Graphite Granular & Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Iron and Steel Industry

1.5.3 Battery Industry

1.5.4 Aluminum Industry

1.5.5 Industrial Components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Synthetic Graphite Market

1.8.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Synthetic Graphite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

