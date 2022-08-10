Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants market was valued at 498.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants are the new generation adhesives & sealants developed on the basis of the best properties within two or more families of polymeric resins. These are manufactured by blending one polymeric resin with other resins to offer enhanced capabilities such as improved flexibility/elongation, impact/thermal cycling resistance, peel strength, and long-term durability.The world leading company in the Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealant industry is Henkel with the revenue market share of 13.60% in 2016, followed by Sika, 3M, ITW, Wacker, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soudal, Tremco Illbruck, Hermann Otto, Permabond and Dymax. The hybrid adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of resin, such as MS polymer hybrid, epoxy-polyurethane and epoxy-cyanoacrylate. The epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides exceptional bond strength to various substrates including plastic, metal, composite, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides fast fixturing, which reduces the assembly time and a robust cure is quickly achieved even at low temperatures.
By Market Verdors:
Henkel
Sika
3M
ITW
Wacker
Arkema
H.B. Fuller
Soudal
Tremco Illbruck
Hermann Otto
Permabond
Dymax
By Types:
MS Polymer Hybrid
Epoxy-Polyurethane
Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate
By Applications:
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Industrial Assembly
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
