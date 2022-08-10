Laminating Adhesive Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Laminating Adhesive market was valued at 1087.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Adhesives are use for joining and assembling of different materials surfaces. Both dry lamination technique and wet lamination technique are widely used in laminating adhesive. Laminating adhesive has its application in various industrial and domestic uses. It is particularly designed to attach or fix two different surfaces together. The different chemical compositions of laminating adhesives include polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, styrenic block, and ethylene vinyl acetate. It is widely applicable in minimizing weight, vibration-dampening joint and leakage control of fluids or gases.The increasing demand of low volatile organic compound (Voc) and environmentally sustainable adhesives are some of the predominant driver of the global laminating adhesive market. Moreover the major end user market of laminating adhesive such as automobiles construction, woodworking, transportation, footwear, and packaging has witnessed a healthy growth over the last few years which in turn driving the growth of the global laminating adhesive market

By Market Verdors:

Ashland

BASF

Bostik

Dymax Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

ADCO

By Types:

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Reactive

Hot Melt

By Applications:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Woodwork & Furniture

Footwear

