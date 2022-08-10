Power-Sports Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power-Sports Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Power-Sports Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power-Sports Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power-Sports Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power-Sports Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

6V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power-Sports Battery include Clarios, Crown Battery, Discover Battery, East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Fullriver Battery, Go Power! and GS Yuasa Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power-Sports Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power-Sports Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power-Sports Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

6V

12V

24V

48V

Others

Global Power-Sports Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power-Sports Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Motorcycles

ATVs

Others

Global Power-Sports Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power-Sports Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power-Sports Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power-Sports Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power-Sports Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power-Sports Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clarios

Crown Battery

Discover Battery

East Penn Manufacturing Company

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Fullriver Battery

Go Power!

GS Yuasa Corporation

Harris Battery

Interstate Batteries

Johnson Controls

Lifeline

MIDAC Batteries

Navitas Systems

Power Sonic Corporation

ELiON Batteries

Scorpion Battery, Inc.

Skyrich Powersport Batteries

Smart Battery

Trojan Battery

U.S. Battery

Unibat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power-Sports Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power-Sports Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power-Sports Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power-Sports Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power-Sports Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power-Sports Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power-Sports Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power-Sports Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power-Sports Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power-Sports Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power-Sports Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power-Sports Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power-Sports Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power-Sports Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power-Sports Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power-Sports Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

