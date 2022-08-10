Power-Sports Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power-Sports Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Power-Sports Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power-Sports Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power-Sports Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power-Sports Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
6V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power-Sports Battery include Clarios, Crown Battery, Discover Battery, East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Fullriver Battery, Go Power! and GS Yuasa Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power-Sports Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power-Sports Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power-Sports Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
6V
12V
24V
48V
Others
Global Power-Sports Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power-Sports Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Motorcycles
ATVs
Others
Global Power-Sports Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power-Sports Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power-Sports Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power-Sports Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power-Sports Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power-Sports Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clarios
Crown Battery
Discover Battery
East Penn Manufacturing Company
EnerSys
Exide Technologies
Fullriver Battery
Go Power!
GS Yuasa Corporation
Harris Battery
Interstate Batteries
Johnson Controls
Lifeline
MIDAC Batteries
Navitas Systems
Power Sonic Corporation
ELiON Batteries
Scorpion Battery, Inc.
Skyrich Powersport Batteries
Smart Battery
Trojan Battery
U.S. Battery
Unibat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power-Sports Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power-Sports Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power-Sports Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power-Sports Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power-Sports Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power-Sports Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power-Sports Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power-Sports Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power-Sports Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power-Sports Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power-Sports Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power-Sports Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power-Sports Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power-Sports Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power-Sports Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power-Sports Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
2022 Global Power Battery Management System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Square Power Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Cylindrical Power Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Soft Package Power Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028