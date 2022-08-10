Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Insights Forecast to 2028
Surgical Tourniquets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surgical Tourniquets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Tourniquet Systems
Tourniquet Cuffs
Tourniquet Accessories
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Surgical Centers
Military
Other
By Company
Zimmer Biomet
S.H. Medical Corp
Ulrich Medical
Delfi Medical Innovation Inc
Stryker Corporation
Anetic Aid
VBM
OHK Medical Devices
Hammarplast Medical AB
Zhangjiagang Huaxin Medical
Changzhou Yanling
Daesung Maref
Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co
Dessillons & Dutrillaux
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Surgical Tourniquets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tourniquet Systems
1.2.3 Tourniquet Cuffs
1.2.4 Tourniquet Accessories
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Surgical Centers
1.3.4 Military
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgical Tourniquets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Surgical Tourniquets Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Surgical Tourniquets by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Surgical Tourniquets Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Surgical Tourniquets Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Surgical Tourniquets Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Surgical Tourniquets Manufacturers
