GIL Transmission System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

GIL refers to a gas-insulated metal enclosed power transmission line. GIL is a power transmission device composed of a grounded alloy aluminum shell and built-in tubular alloy aluminum conductor and uses an insulating gas such as sulfur hexafluoride as the insulating medium. GIL has a large transmission capacity, low unit loss, It has the advantages of flexible layout, high operational reliability, and not being affected by external environmental factors such as dust, humidity and icing. It is suitable for severe weather environments or power transmission occasions where corridor selection is restricted. It can partially replace traditional overhead lines and power cables, and can be used for large-capacity, long-distance power transmission.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GIL Transmission System in global, including the following market information:

Global GIL Transmission System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global GIL Transmission System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five GIL Transmission System companies in 2021 (%)

The global GIL Transmission System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aboveground Installation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GIL Transmission System include Siemens, AZZ, TBEA Energy (India) Private, Grupo Cobra, Rakaunon, Jiangnan Group, RWE, L&T Construction and General Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GIL Transmission System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GIL Transmission System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global GIL Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aboveground Installation

Tunnel Installation

Others

Global GIL Transmission System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global GIL Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Mining

Others

Global GIL Transmission System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global GIL Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GIL Transmission System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GIL Transmission System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies GIL Transmission System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies GIL Transmission System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

AZZ

TBEA Energy (India) Private

Grupo Cobra

Rakaunon

Jiangnan Group

RWE

L&T Construction

General Electric

Beta Engineering

Henan Pinggao Electric

Tianjin Benefo

Jinguan Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GIL Transmission System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global GIL Transmission System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global GIL Transmission System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global GIL Transmission System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GIL Transmission System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global GIL Transmission System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GIL Transmission System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global GIL Transmission System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global GIL Transmission System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global GIL Transmission System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global GIL Transmission System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GIL Transmission System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers GIL Transmission System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GIL Transmission System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GIL Transmission System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GIL Transmission System Companies

4 Sights by Product

