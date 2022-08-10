Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Isoparaffins in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Cosmetic Isoparaffins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Isoparaffins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Isododecane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Isoparaffins include Croda International, INEOS Group, Elementis, The Innovation Company, Rita Corporation, Lanxess, Dow Corning, Presperse (Sumitomo Corporation) and Vantage Specialty Ingredients. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic Isoparaffins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Isododecane

Isohexadecane

Isoeicosane

Others

Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hair Care

Skin Care

Lip Care

Antiperspirants & Deodorants

Sun Care

Color Cosmetics

Others

Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Isoparaffins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Isoparaffins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Isoparaffins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Cosmetic Isoparaffins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Croda International

INEOS Group

Elementis

The Innovation Company

Rita Corporation

Lanxess

Dow Corning

Presperse (Sumitomo Corporation)

Vantage Specialty Ingredients

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cosmetic Isoparaffins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cosmetic Isoparaffins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic Isoparaffins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic Isoparaffins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Isoparaffins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cosmetic Isoparaffins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Isoparaffins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

