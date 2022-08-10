EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EVA hot melt adhesive is a kind of solid fusible polymer which needs no solvent and contains no moisture. It is a solid at room temperature, heating and melting to a certain temperature into the flow of energy, and a certain viscosity of the liquid. EVA hot melt adhesive after melting, light brown or white. EVA hot melt adhesive is composed of basic resin, viscosifier, viscosity regulator and antioxidant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Hot Melt Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

The global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Pressure Bulk Polymerization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVA Hot Melt Adhesives include Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Sika, DowDuPont, Sipol, Bostik Inc, Beardow & ADAMS and Jowat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVA Hot Melt Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

