Alkylated Naphthalene Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Alkylated Naphthalene is aromatic fluid manufactured by the reaction of naphthalene with an alpha olefin, used mainly as a precursor to other chemicals, it is well-suited for lubricants in a variety of automotive and industrial applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkylated Naphthalene in global, including the following market information:
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Alkylated Naphthalene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alkylated Naphthalene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High-Viscosity Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alkylated Naphthalene include ExxonMobil Chemical and King Industries etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alkylated Naphthalene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High-Viscosity Grade
Low-Viscosity Grade
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Applications
Industrial Applications
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alkylated Naphthalene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alkylated Naphthalene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alkylated Naphthalene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Alkylated Naphthalene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ExxonMobil Chemical
King Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alkylated Naphthalene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alkylated Naphthalene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alkylated Naphthalene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alkylated Naphthalene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alkylated Naphthalene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alkylated Naphthalene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alkylated Naphthalene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alkylated Naphthalene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alkylated Naphthalene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkylated Naphthalene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkylated Naphthalene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkylated Naphthalene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkylated Naphthalene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkylated Naphthalene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
