Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Offshore Wind Energy market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Wind Energy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Upto 1 MW

 

1-3 MW

 

3-5 MW

5 MW and Above

Segment by Application

Shallow Water

Deep Water

By Company

Siemens

MHI Vestas

ABB

General Electric

EEW Group

A2Sea

Nexans

Adwen Offshore

Equinor

Orsted

Senvion

Sinovel

Petrofac

Vestas Wind Systems

Goldwind Science and Technology

Gamesa Corporacion Technologica

Dong Energy

Suzlon

Nordex

China Ming Yang Wind Power

Alstom Energy

Areva Wind

Clipper Wind Power

Doosan Heavy Industries

Construction

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Upto 1 MW
1.2.3 1-3 MW
1.2.4 3-5 MW
1.2.5 5 MW and Above
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Shallow Water
1.3.3 Deep Water
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production
2.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Offshore Wind Energy Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Offshore Wind Energy Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Offshore Wind Energy Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Offshore Wind Energy by Region (2023-202

 

