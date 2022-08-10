Adalimumab Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Adalimumab, sold under the trade name Humira among others, is a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, chronic psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adalimumab in global, including the following market information:
Global Adalimumab Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adalimumab Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Adalimumab companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adalimumab market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adalimumab Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adalimumab include AbbVie, Amgen, Sandoz, Boehringer Ingelheim, Mylan and Biogen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adalimumab manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adalimumab Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adalimumab Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adalimumab
Adalimumab Biosimilar
Global Adalimumab Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adalimumab Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adults
Children
Global Adalimumab Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adalimumab Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adalimumab revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adalimumab revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adalimumab sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Adalimumab sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AbbVie
Amgen
Sandoz
Boehringer Ingelheim
Mylan
Biogen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adalimumab Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adalimumab Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adalimumab Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adalimumab Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adalimumab Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adalimumab Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adalimumab Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adalimumab Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adalimumab Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adalimumab Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adalimumab Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adalimumab Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adalimumab Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adalimumab Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adalimumab Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adalimumab Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Adalimumab Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Adalimumab
4.1.3 Adalimumab Biosimilar
4.2 By Type – Global Adalimumab Revenue & For
