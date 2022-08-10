Conservation Voltage Reduction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Conservation voltage reduction (CVR) enables electric distribution utilities to achieve a significant reduction in energy and peak demand at little or no cost, and without impacting customers through load shedding or equipment investments.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conservation Voltage Reduction in Global, including the following market information:

Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conservation Voltage Reduction market was valued at 399.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2734 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Conservation Voltage Reduction include ABB, Open Access Technology International, Applied Energy Group, S&C Electric, Exelon, Legend Power Systems, Nighthawk, Beckwith Electric and GRID20/20, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conservation Voltage Reduction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Substation Voltage Regulation

Substation SCADA Equipment

Automated/Switched Secondary Capacitor Banks

Line Sensors

Volt Metering Sets

Automated Line Regulators

Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small- to Medium-Sized Distribution Co-ops

Government

Large Investor-Owned Utilities

Other

Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conservation Voltage Reduction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conservation Voltage Reduction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Open Access Technology International

Applied Energy Group

S&C Electric

Exelon

Legend Power Systems

Nighthawk

Beckwith Electric

GRID20/20

NorthWestern Energy

Sensus

OATI

