Conservation Voltage Reduction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Conservation voltage reduction (CVR) enables electric distribution utilities to achieve a significant reduction in energy and peak demand at little or no cost, and without impacting customers through load shedding or equipment investments.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Conservation Voltage Reduction in Global, including the following market information:
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Conservation Voltage Reduction market was valued at 399.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2734 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Substation Voltage Regulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conservation Voltage Reduction include ABB, Open Access Technology International, Applied Energy Group, S&C Electric, Exelon, Legend Power Systems, Nighthawk, Beckwith Electric and GRID20/20, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Conservation Voltage Reduction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Substation Voltage Regulation
Substation SCADA Equipment
Automated/Switched Secondary Capacitor Banks
Line Sensors
Volt Metering Sets
Automated Line Regulators
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small- to Medium-Sized Distribution Co-ops
Government
Large Investor-Owned Utilities
Other
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Conservation Voltage Reduction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Conservation Voltage Reduction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Open Access Technology International
Applied Energy Group
S&C Electric
Exelon
Legend Power Systems
Nighthawk
Beckwith Electric
GRID20/20
NorthWestern Energy
Sensus
OATI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conservation Voltage Reduction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Conservation Voltage Reduction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Conservation Voltage Reduction Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conservation Voltage Reduction Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conservation Voltage Reduction Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Conservation Voltage Reduction?CVR? Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Conservation Voltage Reduction?CVR? Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Conservation Voltage Reduction?CVR? Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027