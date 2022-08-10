Paliperidone Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paliperidone, sold under the trade name Invega among others, is a dopamine antagonist and 5-HT2A antagonist of the atypical antipsychotic class of medications. It is marketed by Janssen Pharmaceutica. Invega is an extended release formulation of paliperidone that uses the OROS extended release system to allow for once-daily dosing. Paliperidone is mainly used to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. It is also used to treat mania and at lower doses as maintenance for bipolar disorder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paliperidone in Global, including the following market information:
Global Paliperidone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paliperidone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1.5 mg Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paliperidone include Janssen Pharmaceutica, Mylan, Teva and Sun Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paliperidone companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paliperidone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Paliperidone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1.5 mg Tablet
3 mg Tablet
6 mg Tablet
9 mg Tablet
Global Paliperidone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Paliperidone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adults
Adolescents
Global Paliperidone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Paliperidone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paliperidone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paliperidone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Janssen Pharmaceutica
Mylan
Teva
Sun Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paliperidone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paliperidone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paliperidone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paliperidone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paliperidone Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paliperidone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paliperidone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paliperidone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Paliperidone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Paliperidone Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paliperidone Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paliperidone Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paliperidone Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Paliperidone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 1.5 mg Tablet
4.1.3 3 mg Tablet
