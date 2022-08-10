Natural Gas Filling Stations Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Gas Filling Stations in Global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Gas Filling Stations market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CNG Filling Stations Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Gas Filling Stations include CNOOC, ENN Energy, Guanghui, Sinopec, Cryostar, Engie and FortisBC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Natural Gas Filling Stations companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CNG Filling Stations
LNG Filling Stations
Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vehicle
Ship
Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Gas Filling Stations revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Gas Filling Stations revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CNOOC
ENN Energy
Guanghui
Sinopec
Cryostar
Engie
FortisBC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Gas Filling Stations Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Gas Filling Stations Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Gas Filling Stations Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Gas Filling Stations Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Natural Gas Filling Stations Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Gas Filling Stations Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Gas Filling Stations Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Gas
