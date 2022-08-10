Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market was valued at 132.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

For DLC classification, it organized DLC types on a pseudo ternary phase diagram and clarified the relationship with deposition methods. DLC films formed with the sputter vapor deposition method and arc PVD method do not contain hydrogen as long as only solid graphite is used as the raw material and no hydrocarbon gas is used. They are characterized by the differences in the amount of sp3-bonded carbon and the structure of the cluster within the range from graphite-like carbon (GLC) that does not contain hydrogen and amorphous carbon (a-C) to tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C). On the other hand, DLC films produced from a hydrocarbon gas using the plasma CVD method always contain hydrogen. These DLC films take the form of hydrogenated amorphous carbon (a-C:H) to hydrogenated tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C:H), which are characterized by the differences in the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon. Thus, DLC is distinguished by the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon, and the cluster structure, which provides information for understanding various behaviors including mechanical (hardness and Young`s modulus), optical (refraction, penetration/ absorption), electric (conductance), and chemical (changes during an increase in temperature, oxidation, affinity with various materials) behaviors. Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating is the major type of DLC which takes more than 805 of all DLC market.In 2017, the global Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating market is led by Europe, capturing about 62.56% of global diamond-like carbon coating production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 20.70% global production share.

By Market Verdors:

Oerlikon Balzers

IHI Group

CemeCon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Miba Group (Teer Coatings)

Acree Technologies

IBC Coatings Technologies

Techmetals

Calico Coatings

Stararc Coating

Creating Nano Technologies

By Types:

PVD

PECVD

By Applications:

Automobile Components

Tooling Components

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PVD

1.4.3 PECVD

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automobile Components

1.5.3 Tooling Components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market

1.8.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

