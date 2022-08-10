Rust Remover Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Rust Remover market was valued at 1314.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Many different types of chemicals can be used to remove rust. They are typically made from acid, such as phosphoric acid, hydrochloric acid or oxalic acid, etc. Rust remover can be widely used in many industries, including manufacturing, construction, transportation, chemical, oil and mining.USA is both the dominate producer and consumption region of Rust Remover, the sales volume was 66856 MT in 2015, accounting for about 25.07% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the sales market share of 24.97%. Japan has the highest production growth rate of 2.48% from 2011 to 2015.
By Market Verdors:
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Jelmar
3M
RUST-OLEUM
WD-40 SPECIALIST
Santai
Rongxiang
NIPPON MECHA-CHEMICAL
TAIYO CHEMICALS & ENGINEERING
Nola Chemie
Buchem Chemie
ARMOR
Summit Brands
GOOF OFF
By Types:
Acidity Rust Remover
Alkaline Rust Remover
Neutral Rust Remover
By Applications:
Automotive
Construction
Chemical
Metal Machining
