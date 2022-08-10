Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market was valued at 6412.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.Phthalates are derivatives of phthalic anhydride, they are a family of chemical compounds primarily used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or vinyl flexible and pliant. Phthalates are the most commonly used plasticizers in the world and are categorized as high phthalates and low phthalates, depending on their molecular weight. Among the important plasticizers, DOP and DINP are more commonly used phthalate plasticizers.China dominates the phthalates market with about 54% market share in 2018, followed by EU, accounting for 15% of the total amount.Key players of phthalates are UPC Group, BASF, ExxonMobil and Bluesail, accounting for 41%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/151527/global-phthalic-anhydride-derivatives-market-2022-927

By Market Verdors:

UPC Group

Bluesail

Exxonmobil

Henan Qingan Chemical Hi-Tech

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

Evonik

Hongxin Chemical

Perstorp

Sinopec Jinling

By Types:

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

By Applications:

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151527/global-phthalic-anhydride-derivatives-market-2022-927

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

1.4.3 Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Plasticizers

1.5.3 UPR

1.5.4 Alkyd Resins

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market

1.8.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Volume Mar

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151527/global-phthalic-anhydride-derivatives-market-2022-927

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/