Overlay Papers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Overlay Papers market was valued at 197.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Overlay paper is wear-resistant paper used to protect decorative paper layer on laminate flooring.Currently, there are many players in the market, Qifeng New Material, Glatfelter, MB Papers (Miquel y Costas), SMW, Purico, BMK GmbH, Puli Paper, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, SURTECO, Onyx Specialty Papers, Shin Kwang Hwa Paper, Pudumjee Paper Products, Zori International and some others are playing important roles in Overlay Papers industry. The top five manufacturers held about 53% of the market, in terms of Overlay Papers revenue in 2019. Glatfelter is the largest player in Overlay Papers market, with the sales volume market share of about 17% in 2019. In Consumption market, took about 40% market share in 2019, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Asia-Pacific ranks the second largest consumption area, with market share of about 32% in 2019. There are three different types of Overlay Papers. The market can be segmented into: ?27 g/m², 27 g/m²-45 g/m², ?45 g/m².27 g/m²-45 g/m² is the most commonly used and efficient types and took about 55% market share in 2019.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/151531/global-overlay-papers-market-2022-342

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151531/global-overlay-papers-market-2022-342

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Overlay Papers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Overlay Papers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 27 g/m²

1.4.3 27 g/m²-45 g/m²

1.4.4 Above 45 g/m²

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Overlay Papers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 High Pressure Laminates (HPL)

1.5.3 Low Pressure Laminates (LPL)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Overlay Papers Market

1.8.1 Global Overlay Papers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Overlay Papers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Overlay Papers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Overlay Papers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Overlay Papers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Overlay Papers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Overlay Papers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Overlay Papers Sales Volume

3.3

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151531/global-overlay-papers-market-2022-342

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/