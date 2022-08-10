Global Solar PV Inverters Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Solar PV Inverters market was valued at 6148.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solar PV Inverter is one power transfer apparatus, which is used to transfer the DC power generated through PV to AC power. For the reverse process of rectification, the apparatus is so called “inverter”.When solar cells are disposed in sunlight, it produces direct curren. However the supply system in the form of DC power has an extremely limited. For example, fluorescent lamps, televisions, refrigerators, electric fans and so on cannot be used directly with DC power supply, and most electric machinery are as well. In addition, when the power supply needs to increase voltage or lower voltage, it is simply adding a Transformer in AC power system, while lifting technology of voltage in a DC system is much more complex. Therefore, in addition to direct use of communications, weather and other special DC power users, the production of electricity need to be equipped with a Solar PV Inverter in PV systems.

By Market Verdors:

Huawei

Sungrow

SMA

Power Electronics

FIMER (ABB)

SolarEdge

Sineng

Ingeteam

Goodwe

KSTAR

Ginlong Solis

Enphase

Chint Power Systems

Fronius

TMEIC

Growatt

TBEA

Kehua Hengsheng

SAJ

Siemens (KACO)

Delta Energy Systems

Hitachi

East Power

Tabuchi Electric

Yaskawa-Solectria Solar

Apsystems

NEP

JFY

NEGO

Schneider Electric

By Types:

Microinverter (below 1KW)

String Inverter

Three-phase Low-power Inverter (below 99KW)

Three-phase High-power Inverter (Above 99KW)

By Applications:

Residential System

Commercial System

Utility System

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solar PV Inverters Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar PV Inverters Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Microinverter (below 1KW)

1.4.3 String Inverter

1.4.4 Three-phase Low-power Inverter (below 99KW)

1.4.5 Three-phase High-power Inverter (Above 99KW)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar PV Inverters Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential System

1.5.3 Commercial System

1.5.4 Utility System

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Solar PV Inverters Market

1.8.1 Global Solar PV Inverters Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar PV Inverters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solar PV Inverters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Solar PV Inverters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar PV Inverters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Solar PV Inverters Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

