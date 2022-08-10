Disinfection Cap Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Disinfection caps are utilized to clean a used catheter hub and it is left inside the cap while the hub is not used. It keeps the needless connector clean by creating physical and chemical barrier between the connector and potential contaminants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disinfection Cap in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Disinfection Cap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disinfection Cap market was valued at 308.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 381.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Retail Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disinfection Cap include BD, 3M, ICU Medical, Merit Medical, B. Braun and Melsungen AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disinfection Cap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

